Ruby Lorraine Vodicka

August 1, 1927 - October 3, 2021

Ruby Lorraine Vodicka, age 94, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2021. She was born on August 1, 1927, in Milligan, Nebraska to Fred and Anna Kubicek. She married Milo Edward Vodicka on March 13, 1948, who preceded her in death in 2008. Together they had nine children (two sets of twins).

Ruby loved her family. She stayed at home to raise the children until her youngest started kindergarten, which then she started working at Danny Dare Sewing Factory in Syracuse. She worked for a short time at Campbell's Soup in Tecumseh, and then went to work at Pendelton Woolen Mills in Nebraska City as a utility operator and instructor.

Ruby is survived by her children: Sandra (Robert) Spevak, Dennis (Sandie) Vodicka, Diann (Dan) Clinkenbeard, Steven (Betty) Vodicka, Kenneth (Brenda) Vodicka, Robert (Julie) Vodicka, Donald (Denise) Vodicka, Ronald (Lori) Vodicka, David Vodicka, 30 grandchildren, 74 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved deeply. She was preceded in death by her husband Milo, after 60 years of marriage; granddaughter Stacey Lynn Vodicka; parents Fred and Anna Kubicek; brother Mike Kubicek; and sisters Helen Kovanda, Mae Kotas and Alyce Janosek.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 6 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Nebraska City. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 5 with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Nebraska City. Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church. Arrangements by: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE.