Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruby Lorraine Vodicka
FUNERAL HOME
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home - Plattsmouth
1408 8th Avenue
Plattsmouth, NE

Ruby Lorraine Vodicka

August 1, 1927 - October 3, 2021

Ruby Lorraine Vodicka, age 94, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2021. She was born on August 1, 1927, in Milligan, Nebraska to Fred and Anna Kubicek. She married Milo Edward Vodicka on March 13, 1948, who preceded her in death in 2008. Together they had nine children (two sets of twins).

Ruby loved her family. She stayed at home to raise the children until her youngest started kindergarten, which then she started working at Danny Dare Sewing Factory in Syracuse. She worked for a short time at Campbell's Soup in Tecumseh, and then went to work at Pendelton Woolen Mills in Nebraska City as a utility operator and instructor.

Ruby is survived by her children: Sandra (Robert) Spevak, Dennis (Sandie) Vodicka, Diann (Dan) Clinkenbeard, Steven (Betty) Vodicka, Kenneth (Brenda) Vodicka, Robert (Julie) Vodicka, Donald (Denise) Vodicka, Ronald (Lori) Vodicka, David Vodicka, 30 grandchildren, 74 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved deeply. She was preceded in death by her husband Milo, after 60 years of marriage; granddaughter Stacey Lynn Vodicka; parents Fred and Anna Kubicek; brother Mike Kubicek; and sisters Helen Kovanda, Mae Kotas and Alyce Janosek.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 6 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Nebraska City. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 5 with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Nebraska City. Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church. Arrangements by: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
First Christian Church
114 N 8th St., Nebraska City, NE
Oct
6
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First Christian Church
114 N 8th St., Nebraska City, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home - Plattsmouth
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home - Plattsmouth.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.