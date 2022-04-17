Menu
Rudolph John Eichenberger
Wherry Mortuary - Pawnee City
919 G Street
Pawnee City, NE

Rudolph John Eichenberger

June 10, 1941 - April 8, 2022

Rudolph John Eichenberger, 80, of Magnolia, AR, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, TX. Rudy was born on June 10, 1941, in Pawnee City, NE, to Rudolph and Mildred (Dezort) Eichenberger. He was a lifelong educator. He graduated as Valedictorian of his high school class at Pawnee City High School in 1959. He attended Peru State College in Nebraska, graduating with high honors in 1964. He went on to receive his master's degree in Science from Emporia State College in Kansas in 1969. He received his Doctor of Physics degree in 1972 from Northern Colorado.

He taught at Eureka College until 1981 when he was hired by Southern Arkansas University. He was a well respected, energetic, and brilliant physics professor at SAU. He was also a huge supporter of various departments and programs with the university.

Rudy was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 57 years, which he met in 1969 while attending Emporia State College, Sharon (Miller) Eichenberger, and sister-in-law Lesa Eichenberger. He is survived by his brothers Robert and wife Judy of Talmadge, Nebraska, Arnold of Pawnee City, Nebraska, and Daniel of Burchard, Nebraska, and many nephews, nieces, colleagues, and friends.

Funeral Services 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 22, 2022, at Salem U.C.C. Church, Steinauer, NE. Officiating Pastor Eric Biehl. Visitation on Friday at 9:30 a.m. a hour before the service. Interment at the Salem U.C.C. Cemetery, Steinauer, NE. Memorial to Family choice. On line condolence may be left at www.wherrymortuary.com. Services entrusted to Wherry Mortuary, 919 G Street, Pawnee City, NE


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 17, 2022.
Wherry Mortuary - Pawnee City
