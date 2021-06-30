Rufina M. (Schneider) Butterfield

April 19, 1927 - June 25, 2021

Rufina M. (Schneider) Butterfield, age 94, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died Friday, June 25th, 2021. Born on a farm three miles east of Plymouth, Nebraska, April 19, 1927.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Martha (Hillmer) Schneider, and step-mother, Bertha (Allerheiligen) Schneider, sister Luella (Schneider) Molzer, husband Robert E. (Bob) Butterfield, and son, Steven R. Butterfield.

Rufina is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Stan and Nancy (Weston) Butterfield of Lincoln, daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Bill Blackford of Universal City, Texas. Grandchildren, Kristin Butterfield of Lincoln, Melissa (Alan) Viox of Ceresco, Aaron Butterfield of Lincoln, Allison (Josh) Bryant of San Antonio, Texas, Tom (Chrystal) Blackford of San Antonio, Texas, and niece and husband Verneta and Lamar Schmidt of Holdrege, Nebraska. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 11:00am, at Redeemer Lutheran Church. 510 S. 33rd St, Lincoln, NE. Lunch Reception to follow. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com.