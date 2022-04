Ruth Eleanor Armstrong

April 4, 1937 - March 27, 2022

Ruth Eleanor Armstrong was born in McCook, NE on April 4, 1937. Ruth's job as soil survey editor for the USDA brought her to Lincoln in 1984. She retired in 1993 after 28 years in Federal Service. Graveside service at Lincoln Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 6800 S 14th St, 2 PM, April 1, 2022