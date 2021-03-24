Menu
Ruth E. Bell
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021

Ruth E Bell

October 17, 1932 - March 18, 2021

Ruth E Bell, beloved wife and mother, homemaker and businesswoman, passed away at home on March 18, 2021. Ruth was born on October 17, 1932 in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Charles H and Carolyn (Cooper) Greer. Her early years were spent in Guymon, Oklahoma. Her father's Navy service took the family to various west coast bases until he went to sea in the Pacific campaign. After his return in 1945 the family moved to the Greer farm near Alvo, Nebraska. Ruth graduated from Waverly High School in 1950 and finished her education in 1954, graduating with honors from the University of Nebraska.

On August 28, 1953 Ruth married Roger Bell. They lived for two years in Oklahoma while Roger completed his military service. They returned to Lincoln and eventually lived in several mid-western cities and Colorado Springs before making their home in Greenwood Village, Colorado. During her lifetime Ruth was an avid skier, tennis player, and golfer. After raising four children she started a business. For a number of years, she also managed her mother's affairs including farming interests in Nebraska.

Ruth is survived by her husband Roger, her sister Carol Greer Forrest, Tucson, and by her children Carolyn Bell, Santa Fe, Brian Bell, Pueblo, Steven Bell, Denver, Mark Bell, Dolores, and granddaughter Ana Bell, New York City.

Ruth was cremated. Services will not be held at this time due to Covid concerns.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 24, 2021.
Dear Roger, Carolyn and family, My heart goes out to you all at this difficult time during difficult times. After having read the obituary numerous times it is clear that Ruth was a remarkable woman and before her time. I send my love as I think of her and reflect on her life story.
Susan Larson
March 25, 2021
Roger and Family: I am very sorry to hear of Ruth's passing. I lost a dear friend and will cherish the many memories with Ruth. My deepest condolences to all of you.
Lea Olmsted
March 25, 2021
