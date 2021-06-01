Ruth E. Hagemeier

May 29, 2021

Clay Center, NE., resident Ruth E. Hagemeier, 88, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Aurora, NE.

She is survived by her daughter, Janice Hoyt of Payson, AZ; sons and daughters-in-law, Tim and Linda Hagemeier of Clay Center, NE; Alan and Nikki Hagemeier of Woodbury, MN; three brothers, Ray Lineweber and wife Margreta of Lincoln, NE; Wayne Lineweber and Kenneth Lineweber both of Beatrice, NE; four sisters, Genevieve Eckhoff; Rosemary Wohlers; Leona Clark; Joyce Van Winkle and sister-in-law, Ginger Hagemeier all of Beatrice, NE; 11 grandchildren, Amanda (Dusty) Williams of Arimo, ID; Billy (Kaycee) Hoyt of Pine, AZ; Beth (Brent) Dirren of Payson, AZ; Danielle (Matt) Muench of Omaha, NE; Carissa (Shad) Eberhardt of Clay Center, NE; Whitney Hagemeier (Austin Bonner) of Hastings, NE; Jacob Hagemeier of Clay Center, NE; Emma, Sophie, Ruby, and Greta Hagemeier of Woodbury, MN; and 18 ½ great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn; her parents; son, Gale; daughter, Donna; brothers, Chuck, Bob, and Rich; and sisters, Dorothy, Alice and Ann.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Grace Lutheran Church in Geneva, NE, with Pastor Nicholas Mount officiating. Interment will follow at the Clay Center Cemetery in Clay Center, NE. Visitation will be Friday, from 3 - 8 p.m., with the family present from 5 - 7 p.m., at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel in Clay Center. Memorial contributions may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church in Geneva, NE, or to Fairview Manor in Fairmont, NE. Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com