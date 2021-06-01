Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruth E. Hagemeier
FUNERAL HOME
Mclaughlin Funeral Home
113 N Brown Ave
Clay Center, NE

Ruth E. Hagemeier

May 29, 2021

Clay Center, NE., resident Ruth E. Hagemeier, 88, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Aurora, NE.

She is survived by her daughter, Janice Hoyt of Payson, AZ; sons and daughters-in-law, Tim and Linda Hagemeier of Clay Center, NE; Alan and Nikki Hagemeier of Woodbury, MN; three brothers, Ray Lineweber and wife Margreta of Lincoln, NE; Wayne Lineweber and Kenneth Lineweber both of Beatrice, NE; four sisters, Genevieve Eckhoff; Rosemary Wohlers; Leona Clark; Joyce Van Winkle and sister-in-law, Ginger Hagemeier all of Beatrice, NE; 11 grandchildren, Amanda (Dusty) Williams of Arimo, ID; Billy (Kaycee) Hoyt of Pine, AZ; Beth (Brent) Dirren of Payson, AZ; Danielle (Matt) Muench of Omaha, NE; Carissa (Shad) Eberhardt of Clay Center, NE; Whitney Hagemeier (Austin Bonner) of Hastings, NE; Jacob Hagemeier of Clay Center, NE; Emma, Sophie, Ruby, and Greta Hagemeier of Woodbury, MN; and 18 ½ great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn; her parents; son, Gale; daughter, Donna; brothers, Chuck, Bob, and Rich; and sisters, Dorothy, Alice and Ann.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Grace Lutheran Church in Geneva, NE, with Pastor Nicholas Mount officiating. Interment will follow at the Clay Center Cemetery in Clay Center, NE. Visitation will be Friday, from 3 - 8 p.m., with the family present from 5 - 7 p.m., at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel in Clay Center. Memorial contributions may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church in Geneva, NE, or to Fairview Manor in Fairmont, NE. Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Mclaughlin Funeral Home
113 N Brown Ave, Clay Center, NE
Jun
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
Geneva, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Mclaughlin Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mclaughlin Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Brian Brauch
June 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results