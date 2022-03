Ruth Johnson

June 3, 2021

Ruth Johnson, 95 of Lincoln passed away on June 3, 2021. Graveside services will be held June 12th at 1 p.m. at Wyuka's new Soldier's Circle. Condolences and memorial gifts in lieu of flowers can be made at www.aspenaftercare.com. Memorials will go to the Southeast Community College Educational Foundation in memory of Ralph D. and Ruth Johnson.