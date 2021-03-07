Ruth Virginia Reim
November 13, 1928 - March 5, 2021
Ruth Virginia Reim was born November 13, 1928 in Dorchester, NE to Jay and Esther (Scott) Younkin. Ruth passed away March 5, 2021 at the Ashland Care Center at the age of 92 after getting the COVID-19 virus and the return of lymphoma. Survived by her daughters, Diane Proctor of Atlanta, GA, Linda (LeRoy) Roeber of Ashland, NE and Joyce (Wayne) Houser of Waverly, NE; daughter-in-law, Theresa Reim of Ashland, NE; grandchildren, Gordon Proctor, Landy (Meggan) Roeber, Logan (Jenny) Roeber, Levi Roeber, Eric (Katelyn) Houser, Lindsay Kellams, Jarod (Jenn) Reim and 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law: Betty Younkin; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Reim and Harold Reim. Preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Fred; son, Randy; son-in-law, Jim Proctor; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Karl Schnell; brother and sisters-in-law, Wallace and Louise Younkin and Lucille Younkin; brother, Deane Younkin; sisters-in-law, Ann Reim and Audrey Reim. Private Graveside Service, Tues. (3/9/2021) 10:30 a.m. at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland, NE. The service will be live streamed on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.