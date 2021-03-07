Menu
Ruth Virginia Reim
FUNERAL HOME
Marcy Mortuary
104 North 15th
Ashland, NE

Ruth Virginia Reim

November 13, 1928 - March 5, 2021

Ruth Virginia Reim was born November 13, 1928 in Dorchester, NE to Jay and Esther (Scott) Younkin. Ruth passed away March 5, 2021 at the Ashland Care Center at the age of 92 after getting the COVID-19 virus and the return of lymphoma. Survived by her daughters, Diane Proctor of Atlanta, GA, Linda (LeRoy) Roeber of Ashland, NE and Joyce (Wayne) Houser of Waverly, NE; daughter-in-law, Theresa Reim of Ashland, NE; grandchildren, Gordon Proctor, Landy (Meggan) Roeber, Logan (Jenny) Roeber, Levi Roeber, Eric (Katelyn) Houser, Lindsay Kellams, Jarod (Jenn) Reim and 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law: Betty Younkin; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Reim and Harold Reim. Preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Fred; son, Randy; son-in-law, Jim Proctor; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Karl Schnell; brother and sisters-in-law, Wallace and Louise Younkin and Lucille Younkin; brother, Deane Younkin; sisters-in-law, Ann Reim and Audrey Reim. Private Graveside Service, Tues. (3/9/2021) 10:30 a.m. at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland, NE. The service will be live streamed on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Service
10:30a.m.
live streamed
Marcy Mortuary Facebook page, NE
Mar
9
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Ashland Cemetery
Ashland, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Marcy Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember Ruth from my childhood but got to know her more while my mom, Barbara Ziegenbein, was in the Ashland Care Center a the same time as Ruth. I sat with my mom at mealtime pretty often and Ruth was at the same table. She really watched out for my mom. She always seemed glad to see me too! She was very sad when mom died and kind to me and my siblings. I just learned of her passing and my heart goes out to you and your family. I´m sorry she was so ill at the end of her life.
Judy Reid
March 11, 2021
Although I hadn't seen Ruth in a long time my memories go back to our days in Memphis - at church, our son working on the farm. I do extend my sympathy to the family. Suzy Campbell
Susan Campbell
March 8, 2021
I used to attend church in Memphis while growing up. I remember your mother as such a warm and kind lady. She was so proud of her little girls. I was able to see her one last time before the church closed their doors. What a precious lady!
Marcia Jackson Walter
March 7, 2021
So very sorry. Always hard to lose a loved one. Remember playing at their farm a lot.. Prayers and hugs.
Jolene (Anderson) Worm
March 7, 2021
Extending our thoughts and Prayers for your Loss. May all your memories help heal and fill your hearts. God Bless Peace and Prayers, Gary and Les Krings
Gary and Leslie Krings
March 7, 2021
