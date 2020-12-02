Ruthelen Sue Sittler

April 23, 1933 - November 28, 2020

Ruthelen Sue Sittler was born on April 23, 1933 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Harvey and Vera(Wissenburg) Sittler, and passed away on November 28, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Ruthelen's spent more than 45 years as an elementary school teacher, assistant principal and principal with most of those years being spent in Lincoln Public Schools. Ruthelen loved her profession and all of the students she had in her schools. Ruthelen was active in more than twenty community and professional organizations and volunteered thousands of hours at many community events, hospitals, and organizations. She also served as a local host for University of Nebraska-Lincoln International students.

Ruthelen loved traveling, music, sports, the arts, flower gardening, photography and was occasionally known to eat dessert first. She was a constant cheerleader for her family and her many friends. The family and her friends are thankful for the many laughs her sharp wit provided to accompany all of the amazing memories Ruthelen leaves us with.

Ruthelen is survived by her sister-in-law Alice Sittler; three nieces, Kristen (Todd) Eggerling, Jana Sittler, and Meghan Sittler (Molly Murphy); three great nephews and one great niece, Dylan & Levi Hafer and Barrett & Lauren Eggerling. Ruthelen is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Lyle.

Visitation will be at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, December 7 from 4:00-6:00p.m. Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8th at First Plymouth Congregational Church. Interment to follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials in lieu of flowers can be made to the family for future designation to help support educational opportunities for local students.