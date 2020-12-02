Menu
Ruthelen Sue Sittler
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020

Ruthelen Sue Sittler

April 23, 1933 - November 28, 2020

Ruthelen Sue Sittler was born on April 23, 1933 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Harvey and Vera(Wissenburg) Sittler, and passed away on November 28, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Ruthelen's spent more than 45 years as an elementary school teacher, assistant principal and principal with most of those years being spent in Lincoln Public Schools. Ruthelen loved her profession and all of the students she had in her schools. Ruthelen was active in more than twenty community and professional organizations and volunteered thousands of hours at many community events, hospitals, and organizations. She also served as a local host for University of Nebraska-Lincoln International students.

Ruthelen loved traveling, music, sports, the arts, flower gardening, photography and was occasionally known to eat dessert first. She was a constant cheerleader for her family and her many friends. The family and her friends are thankful for the many laughs her sharp wit provided to accompany all of the amazing memories Ruthelen leaves us with.

Ruthelen is survived by her sister-in-law Alice Sittler; three nieces, Kristen (Todd) Eggerling, Jana Sittler, and Meghan Sittler (Molly Murphy); three great nephews and one great niece, Dylan & Levi Hafer and Barrett & Lauren Eggerling. Ruthelen is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Lyle.

Visitation will be at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, December 7 from 4:00-6:00p.m. Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8th at First Plymouth Congregational Church. Interment to follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials in lieu of flowers can be made to the family for future designation to help support educational opportunities for local students.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE 68512
Dec
8
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
First Plymouth Congregational Church
Miss Sittler was my elementary school principal when Ruth Hill Elementary opened around 1975. I can still see her dismissing lunch tables for recess. Thank you for your life long service to education. My condolences to the family.
Jenny Horne Spencer
December 2, 2020
My sympathy to Ruthelen's family. My mother and I volunteered with her over the years and would run in to her at Husker sporting events.
Susan Budler
December 2, 2020
I remember Mrs Sittler as a very nice friendly principal. I am so sorry for your loss.
Nanci Kettler
December 2, 2020