Ryan C. Salvatori
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Ryan C. Salvatori

August 10, 1998 - January 1, 2021

Ryan C. Salvatori, 23, of Lincoln, died on January 1, 2021. Ryan was born August 10, 1998, to Kevin & Lori (Moser) Salvatori in Norfolk, NE.

Preceded in death by his mother, Lori; maternal grandfather, Paul Moser; paternal grandfather, Raymond Salvatori; uncle, Dan Salvatori. Survived by his father, Kevin; siblings, Samantha & Tony Salvatori; grandmothers, Kathy Moser & Jean Salvatori; partner, Delaney Ashmore; uncle Joseph Moser (Suzan Lund); cousin, Zoey Moser; godmother Jennifer Abboud; and many additional family members and friends.

A visitation where the family will receive friends will be 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Sheridan Lutheran Church. The family kindly requests all visitors please wear masks. Memorials should be directed to the family for future charitable contributions. Condolences, visit www.bmlfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Sheridan Lutheran Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Will miss Ryan. Nice young man. Enjoyed the time with him at CED.
Kevin Stark
January 6, 2022
