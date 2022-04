Ryan Scott Yanagida

November 24, 1990 - January 2, 2022

Ryan Scott Yanagida, 31, of Omaha passed away January 2, 2022. Born November 24, 1990, in Lincoln, NE to Rod and Lisa (Moninger) Yanagida.

Family members include his parents; sisters Tiffany Yanagida, Jennifer (Rob) Osberg, and Amy Yanagida; nephew Oliver Osberg; grandmother Arlene Moninger; grandfather Roy Yanagida; many aunts and uncles, and cousins. Preceded in death by his grandmother Dorothy Yanagida and grandfather Everett Moninger.

Funeral Service: 1:00 p.m. Saturday (1-8-22) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Burial in Yankee Hill Cemetery. Memorials to The Bridge or Pieloch Pet Adoption Center. Visitation from 5-7 pm Friday (1-7-22) at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com