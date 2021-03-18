Sally I. Hofer

July 2, 1938 - March 15, 2021

Sally I. Hofer, age 83, of Seward, born July 2, 1938, passed away March 15, 2021.

Visitation: 1 to 8:30 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Zabka – Perdue Funeral Home, Seward with Pastor Rod Lyon officiating. Graveside and Inurnment: Benkelman Cemetery. Memorials to the Hofer family for future designations. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka~Perdue Funeral Home, Seward ~ Dwight. Condolences at zabkafuneralhome.com