Sally I. Hofer
FUNERAL HOME
Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson Avenue
Seward, NE

Sally I. Hofer

July 2, 1938 - March 15, 2021

Sally I. Hofer, age 83, of Seward, born July 2, 1938, passed away March 15, 2021.

Visitation: 1 to 8:30 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Zabka – Perdue Funeral Home, Seward with Pastor Rod Lyon officiating. Graveside and Inurnment: Benkelman Cemetery. Memorials to the Hofer family for future designations. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka~Perdue Funeral Home, Seward ~ Dwight. Condolences at zabkafuneralhome.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson, Seward, NE
Mar
19
Service
6:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson, Seward, NE
Mar
20
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson, Seward, NE
Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
