Sally Kay (Lynch) Santin

April 26, 1948 - November 26, 2020

Sally Kay (Lynch) Santin, 72, of Grand Island, died peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Sally was born on April 26, 1948 to Arthur and Dorothy (Peterson) Lynch. She attended St. Paul High School, graduating with the class of 1966. After high school, Sally graduated from Grand Island Beauty College and went on to work with her mother at their beauty shop, Red Carpet Salon and helped at the Lynch family Supper Club, in St. Paul, Neb.In 1967, Sally married Kenneth L. Santin at the Little Church of the West in Las Vegas, NV. Las Vegas was a place they loved to vacation often as a family. Sally and Ken were blessed with twin boys, David and Daniel. Sally devoted much of her life to taking care of her sons and was a member of the "Mother of Twins Club". She often welcomed her sons' friends into her home, cheered the boys on at every soccer match and spent time making their favorite foods.

Sally was also a businesswoman. In addition to being a beauty stylist most her of life and running her own salon, she was also a partner in a catering business. She took great pride in cooking for her clients and making food that was always delicious and pleasing to the eye. You'd often hear her say "If it looks good, it tastes great." Not only was she famous for making her cinnamon cucumber rings, she is also the daughter of Dorothy Lynch and loved their family's "secret recipe" Dorothy Lynch Salad Dressing. She wrote a cookbook "Favorite Recipes of Dorothy Lynch & Her Daughter, Sally." She would always sign each book with a quote and include a pen. According to Sally, one of her claims to fame was selling her cookbooks at the Nebraska State Capitol and Stuhr Museum.

Sally was well-known in the community for her volunteer and charity work. She attended St. Pauls Lutheran Church and served the church by making their Wednesday seniors meals and assisting with the Christmas dinners. She was a member of the Grand Island Women's Club and served as their President for one term. Additionally, she regularly volunteered for the local community helpline and was an advocate for special needs children in the community.

Sally is survived by her husband, Kenneth Santin; her children, David (Selma) Santin of Dallas, TX (and their soon to be born son) and Daniel Santin of Lincoln, Neb.; along with many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Dorothy Lynch; brother, Neal Lynch; and parents-in-law, Fred and Blanche Santin.

A service and celebration of Sally's life will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, at All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island, Neb. Graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the in Fullerton Cemetery, Fullerton, Neb.Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Due to citywide mandate, masks are required for both the visitation and service. Memorials are suggested to the Elba Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Grand Island Crisis Center. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.