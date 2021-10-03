Samuel John Demmers

May 6, 1992 - September 25, 2021

Samuel John Demmers, 29, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on September 25th, 2021. Samuel was born in Hastings, NE to John and Mary Jane Demmers on May 6th, 1992. Before his elementary days in Grand Island, his love for the outdoors began as a little boy exploring the neighborhood in his red cowboy boots, riding bikes, climbing trees, catching critters, and playing sports. Later in his school age, Samuel moved to Lincoln with his family. He continued his education and worked jobs that financed his adventures of hunting, fishing, camping, and going on trips to the Black Hills and family farm in South Dakota with his brother, Adam. Throughout his life he learned to play the guitar, which made those campfires and holiday gatherings special, hoping he would treat us to "Wagon Wheel" or "Stairway to Heaven".

He combined his love for hunting and animals by pouring his energy into training and winning competitions with his hunting dogs. Samuel loved meeting new people and connecting with them. He could entertain anyone with a well-timed joke, or a story delivered in a hilarious accent, and he was known by many to be a resource of encouragement, love and support. He used these attributes along with his knowledge as a Seasonal Waterflow Guide for white goose hunting in Nebraska, Arkansas, and South Dakota. Samuel lived his life full of passion for his family, friends, music, dogs, and being outdoors in God's creation. Samuel will forever be remembered as a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend.

He is preceded in death by Grandparents: Dr. and Mrs. Donald T. Gartner of Norfolk, NE, Del and Georgia Demmers of Redfield, SD, Uncles: Mark Demmers of SD and Danny Demmers of SD. He is survived by his parents, John and Mary Jane Demmers of Lincoln, NE, his brother Adam Demmers of Lincoln, NE, his sister Emily (Hoegh) and brother-in-law Cody Hoegh of Aurora, nieces Tinley and Hadley Hoegh, nephews Huxley and Remy Hoegh. Uncles Matt Demmers and family of Mesa, AZ, Don Gartner and family of Norfolk, NE; Aunts Nancy (Gartner) Drake and family of Lincoln, NE and Mary Lea (Demmers) Williams of Clovis, CA.

Visitation will take place at Wyuka Funeral Home 3600 O Street, Lincoln, NE 68510 on October 7th, 2021, from 9-11 A.M. Please join the family in celebrating Samuel's life at the Wyuka Stables at 11 A.M. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wyuka.com.