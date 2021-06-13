Samuel Gustave Kelley

May 24, 1971 - October 19, 2018

Samuel was born May 24, 1971 to parents Marlin Kelley and Marjorie (York) Kelley in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was the younger of two sons. He graduated from Lincoln East High School in 1989. He began a lifelong career in the automotive industry as a mechanic and rising to the level of service technician manager. He worked for several different dealerships throughout the country. He had a desire and passion to be a firefighter and served as a volunteer firefighter for the Gretna, Nebraska volunteer fire department. He lived in Colorado until his passing on October 19, 2018.

He married ex-wife Kathryn Passauer in 2000 and they had two sons, Samuel JR. and Vincent. He was a step-father to Kathryn's three daughters and one adopted daughter. He is preceded in death by one step-daughter. He is survived by his mother, Marjorie, brother Scott, sister-in-law Mary Pekas, his sons Samuel Jr., Vincent, his two living step-daughters and adopted step-daughter.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name/memory to the Porter Hospice Foundation at 950 East Harvard Avenue Suite 230, Denver, CO 80210. A celebration of life ceremony will take place at the gravesite on June 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Wyuka Cemetery, Lincoln, Nebraska.