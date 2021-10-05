Samuel Allen Martin

September 26, 2021

Samuel Allen Martin, 68, of Plattsburg, MO formerly of Lincoln, NE passed away September 26, 2021. Survived by his wife Kathy Martin; sons Brian Martin and Colby Martin; grandchildren Kami, Brayden, Colton, Caysen. Colby, Jr., and Callen; sister Sherry Pettit; brothers Ron (Patsy) Martin, Bill Martin, and John Martin; cousin Joe (Tina) Dooling.

Visitation 2-3 p.m. with Public Memorial: 3 p.m. Sunday, October 10th at Plattsburg High School ending with an honorary lap around the track in memory of Sam for all who are able to join. Donations may be made to Sam Martin Memorial Fund. Arrangement by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, MO.