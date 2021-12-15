Sandra K. Carter

December 2, 1938 - December 10, 2021

Sandra K. Carter, 83, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully December 10, 2021. She was born on December 2, 1938 to Henry and Ellen (Wheeler) Wertz. Sandy loved her family deeply. She overcame many obstacles in life with grace and positivity.

She is survived by her sons, Tim (Marcella Meints) Carter and Marty (Jean) Carter, all of Lincoln; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her mother, Ellen, father, Henry, and brother, Bobby Wertz.

There will be a Private Family Service. Memorials to Tabitha Hospice, 4720 Randolph Street, Lincoln, NE 68510. Condolences online at metcalffuneralservices.com