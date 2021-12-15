Menu
Sandra K. Carter
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
245 North 27th Street
Lincoln, NE

Sandra K. Carter

December 2, 1938 - December 10, 2021

Sandra K. Carter, 83, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully December 10, 2021. She was born on December 2, 1938 to Henry and Ellen (Wheeler) Wertz. Sandy loved her family deeply. She overcame many obstacles in life with grace and positivity.

She is survived by her sons, Tim (Marcella Meints) Carter and Marty (Jean) Carter, all of Lincoln; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her mother, Ellen, father, Henry, and brother, Bobby Wertz.

There will be a Private Family Service. Memorials to Tabitha Hospice, 4720 Randolph Street, Lincoln, NE 68510. Condolences online at metcalffuneralservices.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 15, 2021.
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
