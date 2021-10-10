Sandra Joyce Dean

December 3, 1944 – October 4, 2021

Surrounded by family and close friends at home, Sandy Dean, 76, passed away on October 4, 2021. Sandy was a popular branch manager for Pinnacle Bank and later worked part-time for Pinnacle Bank at The Landing, a retirement community. Sandy enjoyed meeting new people at every turn. Her warmth was sincere and instinctive-if you knew her at all, you knew her a lot.

Survivors include her beloved husband Bob Dean, siblings Dorothy Ledbetter, Johnny Smith, and Danny Smith; Children Jeff (Sarah) Dean, Tim (Caren) Dean, RaLinda (Jim) Harter; grandkids Nick (Hayley) Dean, Dalton Dean, Nick Meyers, Connor (Tarryn) Dean, Kellen Dean, Cody (Jessica Nabity) Houlton, Garrett Houlton, Trent Houlton, Joe (Cera-Rose Hughes) Harter, Sam Harter and great grandson Ozzy Dean.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents Ora and Gerstle Smith, siblings Reva Winton, Betty Smith, Ruth Tucker, Jolene Ditmer, Billy Smith, and Judith Smith; daughter-in-law Laurie Dean.

The family invites friends and loved ones to join a celebration of life at St. Mark's Church in Lincoln, Nebraska at 2pm on Thursday, October 21, the date of Bob and Sandy's 60th wedding anniversary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a charitable donation to be made in Sandy's name at a later date.