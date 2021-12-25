Sandra (Sandie) S. Piersol

September 11, 1940 - December 21, 2021

Sandra (Sandie) S. Piersol, 81 of Lincoln passed away December 21, 2021. Born September 11, 1940, in Lincoln, NE to Marion and Anna May (Long) Griffitts.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband Donald (Don) Piersol; daughter Geralynn (Jim) Longacre; son Gary (Teresa) Piersol; 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, sister Cecelia A. Baumeister and granddaughter Morgan Blockburger.

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday (12-28-21) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. No visitation, cremation. Memorials to New Covenant Church or donor's favorite charity. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com