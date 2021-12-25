Menu
Sandra S. Piersol
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr
Lincoln, NE

Sandra (Sandie) S. Piersol

September 11, 1940 - December 21, 2021

Sandra (Sandie) S. Piersol, 81 of Lincoln passed away December 21, 2021. Born September 11, 1940, in Lincoln, NE to Marion and Anna May (Long) Griffitts.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband Donald (Don) Piersol; daughter Geralynn (Jim) Longacre; son Gary (Teresa) Piersol; 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, sister Cecelia A. Baumeister and granddaughter Morgan Blockburger.

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday (12-28-21) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. No visitation, cremation. Memorials to New Covenant Church or donor's favorite charity. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so sorry to hear of Sandy's passing. She was always so kind to me and I always enjoyed talking to her. She will be missed.
Sue Kelley
December 30, 2021
Eugene and Bernice Kobler
December 26, 2021
Sandra will be missed she was a wonderful person. We enjoyed our lunches when we came to Lincoln with Sandie and Don. We shared a lot of laughs. Our condolences to the Piersol family. Our prayers are with you.
John and Joanie Dorais
Friend
December 26, 2021
My condolences University High 59
Steve Weigandt
December 26, 2021
