September 25, 2021

Sandra Lee Woodward Renli, 88, of Lincoln, died September 25, 2021. Born in 1933 to Guy and Virginia (Waters) Woodward in Austin, MN. She graduated from St. Augustine's High School, class of 1951. Sandra was united in marriage to Curtis W. Renli on October 10, 1959. Prior to meeting Curtis, Sandra was a model and law secretary. After her marriage she raised two children and was very active in their childhoods. Sandra was quite the hostess and loved to decorate. She was an avid reader, collected antiques and enjoyed needle arts.

She is survived by children, Ann Renli of Lincoln, NE; and son Thomas (Carrie) Renli of Scottsdale, AZ. Preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother Eddy Guy who was killed in WWII.

Rosary will be Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 10:00am at St. Peter Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Dr., Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30am. Memorials to Catholic Social Services or Disabled American Veterans'. Unvaccinated friends, please say a prayer for mom from home. There will be no visitation. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com.