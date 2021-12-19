Sarah Ann Hathaway

May 21, 1950 - December 15, 2021

Sarah Ann Hathaway, 71, of Lincoln died December 15, 2021. Born May 12, 1950, at Lincoln General Hospital in Lincoln, NE, the daughter of Frederick H. and Phyllis N. Hathaway. Lifelong resident of southeast Lincoln, graduate of Lincoln High School, and member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Throughout her life, she found joy in spending time with family, journaling, doing crafts and puzzles, and caring for her pets.

Sarah is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Frederick D. Hathaway. Her surviving family members, including her sister-in-law, 3 nieces and spouses, 1 nephew and spouse, and 9 great nieces and nephews, fondly remember her steady presence while sharing in life's celebrations and milestones.

A private family service to celebrate her life will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park Mausoleum on Wednesday December 22, 2021, at 2:00pm, Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th Street in Lincoln, NE.