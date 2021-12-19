Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sarah Ann Hathaway
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Sarah Ann Hathaway

May 21, 1950 - December 15, 2021

Sarah Ann Hathaway, 71, of Lincoln died December 15, 2021. Born May 12, 1950, at Lincoln General Hospital in Lincoln, NE, the daughter of Frederick H. and Phyllis N. Hathaway. Lifelong resident of southeast Lincoln, graduate of Lincoln High School, and member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Throughout her life, she found joy in spending time with family, journaling, doing crafts and puzzles, and caring for her pets.

Sarah is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Frederick D. Hathaway. Her surviving family members, including her sister-in-law, 3 nieces and spouses, 1 nephew and spouse, and 9 great nieces and nephews, fondly remember her steady presence while sharing in life's celebrations and milestones.

A private family service to celebrate her life will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park Mausoleum on Wednesday December 22, 2021, at 2:00pm, Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th Street in Lincoln, NE.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Service
2:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Park Mausoleum
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I'm sorry to read about Sarah's passing. I grew up next door and we spent a lot of time together on 37th Street. I know she has had to endure more problems than most but I hope she would have said she had a happy life. I'm glad she had a family and my condolences go out to all of you.
Mary Beall Hinds
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results