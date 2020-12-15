Sarah Jane "Janie" (Casson) Koch

October 30, 1926 - December 12, 2020

Jane Koch was born to John and Margaret Casson of rural McClelland, Iowa, on Oct. 30, 1926, and passed away peacefully in Lincoln on Dec. 12, 2020. For the last two years, Jane was writing (well typing) her memories: Of growing up in a family of 13 kids on a farm east of Council Bluffs, Iowa. Of traveling the country while working for American Bus Lines, then working for Western Union. Of spending her lunch hour taking skating lessons at the roller skating rink at 19th and O streets and meeting her future husband there. Of the joy and tribulations of raising five kids. And so many more memories.

Jane graduated from Underwood (Iowa) High School and moved to Lincoln in the late 1940s. She married Harry Koch on June 7, 1953, at St. Paul United Methodist Church. They were married 64 years until he passed away in 2017. Jane was a 70-year member of the church, attending faithfully for years. From 1967 to 1985, Jane helped Harry run Harry's Wonder Bar in downtown Lincoln, working a couple of mornings a week. She made many lifelong friends there. Jane and Harry sold the bar in 1985. They were also partners with friends Mason and Freida Bowes in Gateway Liquor, which at the time was the first drive-thru liquor store in the state.

Roller skating was an important part of Jane's life. She learned to skate when she was 14 and skated until she was 70. She and Harry were regulars at the rink in the 1950s. Four of their five children got the roller skating bug, and Jane worked with daughters Anita and Teri and son Ron at the rinks for years. Jane loved the Huskers, watching them on TV and also attending NU football games until navigating the Memorial Stadium steps became too difficult. In the 2009-2010 season, she and daughter Julie saw the best women's basketball team in Husker history play 10 times, including traveling to Columbia, Missouri, and Kansas City to watch the team.

Jane was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to so many people. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry B. Koch, infant son Bryan, parents John and Margaret Casson, brothers John Jr., Roscoe, Harold, Richard, Terry, Donald and sisters Margaret Mary, Mildred and Alice. She is survived by children Lee Koch (Joy Kjer), Julie Koch, Ronald Koch (Angie), Anita Scofield, and Teri Pierce (Kelly); grandchildren Isabelle Creveling (Chris), Audrey Koch, Kristin Engebretson (Colin), Jerica Koch, Lucas Scofield (Maddie) and Savannah Pierce; brothers James, Charles and Keith; and numerous sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the employees of Clark Jeary and SouthLake Village, where Jane made so many friends.

It was Jane's wish to be cremated. Because of the ongoing pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family requests memorials to St. Paul Methodist Church, 1144 M. St., Lincoln, NE 68508. Cards may be sent c/o Julie Koch, 3903 W. Bennet Rd., Martell, NE 68404. Condolences may be left at the Butherus, Maser & Love website (www.bmlfh.com).