Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sarah Reynolds
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Sarah Reynolds

August 19, 1934 - September 17, 2021

Sarah Reynolds, age 87, of Lincoln, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021. Sarah was born August 19, 1934 to Richard and Helen Lester.

Sarah is survived by her three sons, Rick (Margaret) Reynolds, Rush Reynolds, Tom Reynolds; grandchildren, Drew Reynolds, Riley (Corie) Reynolds, Kathryn (Sean) Kier, Alexa Reynolds, Ben Reynolds, TJ (Tiffany) Reynolds, Stacy (Chris) Doyle; 9 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Sarah is preceded in death by her loving husband Bobby Reynolds; sister, Helen Thompson.

A memorial celebration of life will be at a later date. The family wishes memorials to the family to be designated at a later date.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Rick, Rush & Tom, I offer my condolences to you on the passing of your Mother. I don't know if you remember that I lived with your family in 1965-1966 while I went to Lincoln School of Commerce. I have a lot of memories of you and your parents and the move to a different house. My room went from the basement to the 3rd floor. I hope you are all doing well and blessed beyond measure. Treasure the good memories.
Janiece (Dorn) Goin
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results