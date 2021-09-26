Sarah Reynolds

August 19, 1934 - September 17, 2021

Sarah Reynolds, age 87, of Lincoln, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021. Sarah was born August 19, 1934 to Richard and Helen Lester.

Sarah is survived by her three sons, Rick (Margaret) Reynolds, Rush Reynolds, Tom Reynolds; grandchildren, Drew Reynolds, Riley (Corie) Reynolds, Kathryn (Sean) Kier, Alexa Reynolds, Ben Reynolds, TJ (Tiffany) Reynolds, Stacy (Chris) Doyle; 9 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Sarah is preceded in death by her loving husband Bobby Reynolds; sister, Helen Thompson.

A memorial celebration of life will be at a later date. The family wishes memorials to the family to be designated at a later date.