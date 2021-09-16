Menu
Sarge Stuart Dubinsky

Sarge Stuart Dubinsky

September 10, 2021

Sarge Stuart Dubinsky of Lincoln, Nebraska passed on September 10, 2021 at the age of 79. Sarge was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Irwin and Rosalind Dubinsky. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1959, and from the University of Chicago with a degree in statistics. Upon graduation, Sarge joined his father in running the Dubinsky Bros. Theaters, eventually becoming President of the company. Dubinsky Bros., headquartered in Lincoln, operated over 200 screens. Sarge was an active presence in Lincoln and an ardent proponent of the downtown business community.

After retirement, Sarge exhaustively researched the origins and operations of the original Dubinsky Bros. tent shows and produced an extensive collection of photographs, newspaper and archival material on the subject. His lifelong passions were his beloved grandchildren and family; his hobbies included photography, travel - particularly to Africa, golf, Huskers, physics, jazz, sweatbands, and an unsurpassed talent for bad puns in his classic birthday and Christmas cards.

Sarge is survived by his high-school sweetheart and ice cream social date of 58 years, Gayle Pitsch Dubinsky, his children and children-in-law Kerre (Annalisa), Gregory (Hank), and Jennifer (Oliver), and his adoring grandchildren Max, Zoe, Finn, and Lulu. We love you Dad/ Grandpa!

Friends and family are invited to gather at the Country Club of Lincoln Tuesday, September 21st between the hours of 11:00 am and 2:00 pm to swap stories and celebrate Sarge. Donations in his honor may be sent to the University of Nebraska Foundation to benefit the Irwin Dubinsky Memorial Scholarship Fund (01021950) or to benefit the Rosalind Dubinsky Memorial Scholarship Fund (01034670), 1010 Lincoln Mall, Ste 300, Lincoln, NE 68508


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Memorial Gathering
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Country Club of Lincoln
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just discovered Sarge is gone. I met him my first day at University of Chicago and we shared those years smoking our pipes when smoking was cool! His collection of jazz was exceptional and really the only time I listened to it. His mom and dad were so warm and inviting. I used to go to their house at Thanksgiving and it was the best of memories going with him for a shake in little Lincoln with his old friends. It was like a movie to remember it that way. He was an incredibly intelligent and most of all decent and balanced and kind. I looked forward to his yearly card and news. I am glad he had a good life and a family that meant to much to him. He enjoyed so much all of them and his Gayle. I am touched remembering it all and discovering he is gone makes my memories wistful but content in having known him for so long. After four years at university he alone was a person I kept connected to for nearly 60 years. He left me with a smile of gratitude for his friendship.
Neil Fiertel
Friend
March 6, 2022
Sarge's sister, Bonnie, was my classmate at Holmes Elementary School. I remember Sarge when he was 2 years ahead of us. What a great life! RIP
stan schmunk
School
December 8, 2021
Sarge was quite a character. His undeniable warmth and wit will live on in his family who were shaped by his love. Sending my deepest condolences to all who mourn him. May you find comfort in your memories of him.
Hazel Anne Siegel
September 20, 2021
Sarge was such a special man and has left behind a legacy that will not soon be forgotten. Sending love to all.
Melanie Greifer
September 18, 2021
What will I miss the most about you? - an Ode to Sarge What will I miss the most about you? Will it be the stories that you would tell? Your appreciation for a Looney cartoon cell? Will it be your fantastic Christmas cards, now that Uncle Bob and Mr. Lion have gone quiet? Every year I thought they were a riot!! Will it be your love of fine food and wine, or unwavering Husker pride? Or the many times that I was invited along for the ride? Will I only remember the good times? A Ranger Babe cannot lie, there was that one time, I thought I would die... A scenic drive is what Sarge said, but after many hours I filled with dread. My stomach growled, and I had a hunch, "Wait", are we not stopping for lunch?" Undaunted, Sarge continued the blitz, and I was given a sleeve of Ritz! How can I honor Sarge´s memory? What tribute would be apropos? Oh wait, I think I have it, It´ll be perfect don´t you know... Next time that I´m in Jackson Hole, I´ll have the buff-a-ro!!!
Wendy Singer-Lowry
Friend
September 18, 2021
I was so sorry to hear about Sarge's passing. I am so glad that I got to be with Sarge on several occasions, he was a wonderful person. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Chris Lowry
September 18, 2021
Sending love to the Dubinsky family. The gratitude I feel for knowing Sarge and his beautiful family overwhelms all other feelings. How blessed to have such an exuberant, warm, generous, brilliant man in this world. To see a husband, father, and grandfather show such tremendous love for his wife, children, and grandchildren is simply a gift. My family feels thankful that he shared his gracious spirit with friends including us in such a way as to make us feel like extended family. I look forward to seeing Sarge's grandchildren carry on his spirit in their thoughtfulness, inquisitive natures, sense of adventure, hearty laughter, and love of family and friends.
Lisa Sanderson Cox
Friend
September 17, 2021
May he Rest In Peace with Mom and Dad
Bonnie Lapin (sister)
Family
September 16, 2021
Deepest sympathy to Sarge's family. Will miss another Lincoln High classmate. God bless.
Marjorie Filbert Schwabauer
School
September 16, 2021
