Sarge Stuart Dubinsky

September 10, 2021

Sarge Stuart Dubinsky of Lincoln, Nebraska passed on September 10, 2021 at the age of 79. Sarge was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Irwin and Rosalind Dubinsky. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1959, and from the University of Chicago with a degree in statistics. Upon graduation, Sarge joined his father in running the Dubinsky Bros. Theaters, eventually becoming President of the company. Dubinsky Bros., headquartered in Lincoln, operated over 200 screens. Sarge was an active presence in Lincoln and an ardent proponent of the downtown business community.

After retirement, Sarge exhaustively researched the origins and operations of the original Dubinsky Bros. tent shows and produced an extensive collection of photographs, newspaper and archival material on the subject. His lifelong passions were his beloved grandchildren and family; his hobbies included photography, travel - particularly to Africa, golf, Huskers, physics, jazz, sweatbands, and an unsurpassed talent for bad puns in his classic birthday and Christmas cards.

Sarge is survived by his high-school sweetheart and ice cream social date of 58 years, Gayle Pitsch Dubinsky, his children and children-in-law Kerre (Annalisa), Gregory (Hank), and Jennifer (Oliver), and his adoring grandchildren Max, Zoe, Finn, and Lulu. We love you Dad/ Grandpa!

Friends and family are invited to gather at the Country Club of Lincoln Tuesday, September 21st between the hours of 11:00 am and 2:00 pm to swap stories and celebrate Sarge. Donations in his honor may be sent to the University of Nebraska Foundation to benefit the Irwin Dubinsky Memorial Scholarship Fund (01021950) or to benefit the Rosalind Dubinsky Memorial Scholarship Fund (01034670), 1010 Lincoln Mall, Ste 300, Lincoln, NE 68508