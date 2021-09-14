Scott J. Hannon

December 4, 1984 - September 9, 2021

A Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Friday, September 17 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York. Private family inurnment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in York, at a later date. Rosary will be said at 6 p.m., Thursday, September 16 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Family will greet friends 6:30-8 p.m. at the church. The family requests that those attending the rosary and Mass to please wear a mask due to immune-comprised family members. Condolences at www.metzmortuary.com.