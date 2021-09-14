Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Scott J. Hannon
FUNERAL HOME
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave
York, NE

Scott J. Hannon

December 4, 1984 - September 9, 2021

A Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Friday, September 17 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York. Private family inurnment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in York, at a later date. Rosary will be said at 6 p.m., Thursday, September 16 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Family will greet friends 6:30-8 p.m. at the church. The family requests that those attending the rosary and Mass to please wear a mask due to immune-comprised family members. Condolences at www.metzmortuary.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Rosary
6:00p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
NE
Sep
16
Visitation
6:30p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
NE
Sep
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
York, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Metz Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Metz Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
JC, BS, LB, NB, JN, TP, MZ, JN
September 16, 2021
Please except our condolences, we are so sorry for your loss. I remember running with him back in the day! May he find comfort and peace in heaven.
Steve and Sandi Abbott
Friend
September 16, 2021
Mel, Chad, Megan & Taylor
September 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Bob Showman
September 15, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Mike and Anita Haumont
September 14, 2021
We were sorry to hear of Scott's passing. Please know your family is in our thoughts and prayers. Chuck and Janet Duchek and family
Chuck Duchek
Family
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results