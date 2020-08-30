Scott Lloyd Raridon

July 30, 1951 - August 24, 2020

Scott Lloyd Raridon, age 69, of St. Peters, Mo., passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born in Lincoln on July 30, 1951, to Lloyd and Beverly Raridon (Hale). Scott graduated from McCook High School in 1969. He loved the St. Louis Cardinals, and enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in athletic events over the years. Scott was married to Linda Raridon (Olsson). They moved to Lincoln in 1972, where they raised their family for 30 years. They moved to St. Louis, Mo., in 2002.

Scott is survived by his wife, Linda Raridon; his children, Lezlie (Justus) Bacott of Saint Louis, Mo., and Jeremy (Lindsey) Raridon of Lincoln; his grandchildren, Adrienne, Anna, Calvin, and Brynn; and his brother, Todd (Julie) Raridon of Plainfield, Ill. He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Raridon; his mother, Beverly Raridon-Stutzman; and his sister, Cynthia Raridon.

