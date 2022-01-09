Scott A. Lorenson

December 5, 1957 - January 6, 2022

Scott A. Lorenson, 64, Walton, went to be with the Lord on January 6, 2022. Scott was born December 5, 1957 to Robert & Bernice (Martin) Lorenson in Lincoln, NE. Preceded in death by his grandparents; brother, Doug. Survived by his wife of forty-four years, Cheryl; son, Josh (Tara) Lorenson; daughter, Jaycee Lorenson and partner Stacy Arkfeld; grandchildren, Ian and Addisyn Lorenson; parents Bob (Bernice) Lorenson; sister, Annette (Mark) Dougherty, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gary (Lisa) Juilfs, Diana (Bryan) Desh; many nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Pallbearers: Nick Dougherty, Justin Dougherty, Travis Hodtwalker, Jason Graphenteen, Erik Whitefoot, Mike Lockee, Travis Isaacs. Honorary Pallbearers: Doug Johnson, Jay Wilkenson, Randy Juilfs, Dave Juilfs, Joe Applegarth and Russ Maas. Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the Grace Lutheran Church, 11640 A Street, Walton 68461. Interment will be 2:00 PM in the Hope Lutheran Cemetery, Burr, NE. Visitation will be 4:00P-8:00P on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. The family will receive friends from 5:00P-7:00P. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation.