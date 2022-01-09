Menu
Scott A. Lorenson
1957 - 2022
BORN
1957
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Scott A. Lorenson

December 5, 1957 - January 6, 2022

Scott A. Lorenson, 64, Walton, went to be with the Lord on January 6, 2022. Scott was born December 5, 1957 to Robert & Bernice (Martin) Lorenson in Lincoln, NE. Preceded in death by his grandparents; brother, Doug. Survived by his wife of forty-four years, Cheryl; son, Josh (Tara) Lorenson; daughter, Jaycee Lorenson and partner Stacy Arkfeld; grandchildren, Ian and Addisyn Lorenson; parents Bob (Bernice) Lorenson; sister, Annette (Mark) Dougherty, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gary (Lisa) Juilfs, Diana (Bryan) Desh; many nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Pallbearers: Nick Dougherty, Justin Dougherty, Travis Hodtwalker, Jason Graphenteen, Erik Whitefoot, Mike Lockee, Travis Isaacs. Honorary Pallbearers: Doug Johnson, Jay Wilkenson, Randy Juilfs, Dave Juilfs, Joe Applegarth and Russ Maas. Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the Grace Lutheran Church, 11640 A Street, Walton 68461. Interment will be 2:00 PM in the Hope Lutheran Cemetery, Burr, NE. Visitation will be 4:00P-8:00P on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. The family will receive friends from 5:00P-7:00P. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jan
11
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
11640 A Street, Walton, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thoughts and prayers to all the family..
LeeAnn Bargen
January 10, 2022
I am so sorry to hear about Scott's passing. He was one of those rare individuals you meet in life that you like, respect and admire. His jovial personality caused you to like him, his quiet demeanor, work ethics and depth and breadth of knowledge and experience caused you to respect him and his caring and support for others caused you to admire him. I was proud and honored to call him my friend. Scott, my friend, you will be sorely missed.
Randy Clinard CBRE
January 10, 2022
My sincere condolences to Scott's family and friends. We worked together for many years - I learned much from him. He was a respected co-worker.
Cheryl Gerkins
Work
January 9, 2022
