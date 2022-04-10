Scott T. Reynolds

November 1, 1969 - April 4, 2022

Scott T. Reynolds, 52, of Lincoln passed away April 4, 2022. Born November 1, 1969, in Alliance, NE to Larry and Shelly (Shelmadine) Reynolds. Scott was the owner of STR Transport Company.

Family members include his daughters Gina Nugent, Beaver Dam, WI and McKenzie Taylor; sons Jacob and Justin Reynolds; all of Lincoln; mother Shelly (Linus) Haines, Grand Island; sister Robin Okamoto, Lincoln. Preceded in death by his grandparents Jimmy and Virginia Shelmadine, John and Thelma Reynolds.

Private family service. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com