Sharin J. Widick-Brown

August 3, 1946 - August 5, 2021

Sharin J. Widick-Brown, 75, of Lincoln passed away August 5, 2021. Born August 3, 1946, in Fairbury, NE to Maurice and Esther (Moser) Widick. Sharin worked as an interior painter.

Family members include her husband, Bernard; daughters Gwynne Bailey, Yolonda (Ken) Henderson, Laura (Ward) Morse, and Charla (Brent) Lauth; grandchildren Kayle Henderson (Lexie Davis), Ashton (Samantha) Henderson, Chandler Henderson-Hayes (Nathan), Justine and Jeanine Weblemoe, Jayden and Tasia Lauth, Gabrielle and Trey Morse; great-grandchildren Kimberly, Beau, and Hank. Preceded in death by her son Justin Weblemoe.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday (9-25-21) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Masks are required. Livestream available ten minutes prior to service at Roperandsons.com/livestream. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com