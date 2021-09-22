Menu
Sharin J. Widick-Brown
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr
Lincoln, NE

Sharin J. Widick-Brown

August 3, 1946 - August 5, 2021

Sharin J. Widick-Brown, 75, of Lincoln passed away August 5, 2021. Born August 3, 1946, in Fairbury, NE to Maurice and Esther (Moser) Widick. Sharin worked as an interior painter.

Family members include her husband, Bernard; daughters Gwynne Bailey, Yolonda (Ken) Henderson, Laura (Ward) Morse, and Charla (Brent) Lauth; grandchildren Kayle Henderson (Lexie Davis), Ashton (Samantha) Henderson, Chandler Henderson-Hayes (Nathan), Justine and Jeanine Weblemoe, Jayden and Tasia Lauth, Gabrielle and Trey Morse; great-grandchildren Kimberly, Beau, and Hank. Preceded in death by her son Justin Weblemoe.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday (9-25-21) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Masks are required. Livestream available ten minutes prior to service at Roperandsons.com/livestream. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 22, 2021.
