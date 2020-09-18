Sharon A. Jacobson

March 15, 1942 – September 15, 2020

Sharon Anne Jacobson passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her home in Lincoln, Nebraska after a two-year battle with cancer. Sharon was born on March 15, 1942 to Michael and Charlotte (Keithly) Messineo. She graduated from Pius X High School in 1960 and graduated from the University of Nebraska Lincoln with a degree in Education in 1964, where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Sharon taught third grade at Brownell and took great joy in watching her students learn and grow. On December 14, 1969, she married John Jacobson, with whom she had two children.

Sharon carried her passion for education throughout her life, serving in the PTA at Ruth Pyrtle and on the Community Advisory Council at Lincoln East. Her spirit of giving and volunteerism extended beyond her children's schools and into the community as well. In addition to serving as the president of the Ruth Pyrtle PTA, she also served on the PTA at the district level, served on the Volunteers in Schools Speaker's Bureau Committee and, along with her husband, was a founding member of the Lincoln Public Schools Foundation.

A devout Catholic, she lived her faith in service to others, serving on the Saint Joseph's Altar Society and coordinating the Meals Ministry to provide support to parishioners experiencing difficult times. Sharon also participated in a Random Acts of Kindness group and greatly enjoyed being able to make a difference in the lives of others. For 10 years, she was in charge of obtaining donations for the silent auction to benefit the school at Saint Joseph's annual Holiday Fair, working tirelessly to secure monetary donations and donations of auction items. After the loss of a granddaughter with Down Syndrome, she directed her fundraising efforts to raising money for Down Syndrome Advocates in Action Nebraska.

Sharon was a devoted wife, a loving mother and a doting Nana who found incredible joy in her granddaughters. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents and by her granddaughter Elise Rose Menge. She is survived by her husband, her sister Diane (John) Guthery of Lincoln, her daughter Amy (Eric) Menge of Fairfax, Virginia, her son Matthew (Kang) Jacobson of Broomfield, Colorado and her grandchildren, Charlotte Menge and Tessa and Taryn Jacobson.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 to 7pm Butherus, Maser & Love Mortuary, with a rosary in the chapel at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be Saturday at 11am at Saint Joseph Catholic Church (Mass will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/Butherus-Maser-Love-LiveStream-105603761223856) with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Down Syndrome Advocates in Action Nebraska. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.