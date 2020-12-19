Menu
Sharon Renee Framstead
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020

Sharon Renee Framstead

January 25, 1943 - December 14, 2020

Sharon Renee Framstead passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020. Born January 25, 1943 in San Diego, CA. She grew up in Lincoln, attending Saratoga Elementary, Irving Jr. High, and Lincoln High. She attended UNL, majoring in journalism. Sharon was a very creative person who was always learning. As she moved around Sharon had an amazing variety of jobs ranging from; supervising a computer dept. at Hughes Aircraft in CA, to raising orchids while she lived in New York, landscaping, and interior design for many homes in Lincoln. She was curious about everything, reading a novel one day and a book by Stephen Hawking the next. In her mid-sixties she became interested in painting and started painting with her next-door neighbor. She developed into an excellent landscape painter. In retirement Sharon loved to read, paint, and raise orchids. When Sharon moved back to Lincoln in 1996 after living in New York she wanted a little adventure. She contacted Crete Skydiving Center and arranged for a tandem skydive. She was so enraptured by that jump she trained to jump solo and did her first solo in 1997. She went on to have over 200 solo jumps and even did more tandem jumps in her 70's. It was one of the greatest joys of her life. Another great joy in her life was her little dog Lucy Ann. Survivors include daughters, Shelley Tamasi and Brittany Furr; 6 grandchildren, Chelsea Trendler, Bailey and Dylan McAllister, Bianca, Lindsey, Rianna Tamasi. She is preceded in death by son, Jeffery Puls. A Celebration of Sharon's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given in Sharon and Lucy's names to the Capitol Humane Society. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 19, 2020.
Very sadden to hear about Sharon, she was a beautiful person. Our deepest sympathies to her family and friends.. may she Rest In Peace
Cindy R Cerny
December 25, 2020
Sharon was raised by my father's aunt and uncle, Frida and Hans Mulder. There were three Mulder homes on Lake Street across from the Lake Street lake. Sharon lived next to my grandfather Abe's house and also next to my great grandfather's house. The family business was Standard Planing Mill, and one Saturday afternoon at the mill, when I was about 10 and Sharon was 14, she announced her plans to go see Elvis at Pershing Auditorium. I don't know if she made it and, sadly, that was the only time I remember being with her. She had a very adventurous spirit. God bless.
Roger Mulder
December 24, 2020
I had the best time working with Sharon at McEwen @ Odbert construction back in the day, anytime I would walk into her office I was always greeted with a huge smile,such a sweet person rest in peace
Gary Lien
December 20, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Sharon´s passing. I worked with Sharon at the phone company and was fortunate to be In a ski group sharing many good memories on the Colorado slopes. With sincere sympathy.
Karen Brandt
December 19, 2020
