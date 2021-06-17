Sharon K. Hoffman

May 3, 1941 - June 15, 2021

Sharon K. Hoffman, 80, of Lincoln passed away June 15, 2021. Born May 3, 1941, in Bayard, NE to Henry and Lydia (Rein) Buchhammer. Sharon was retired from the State of Nebraska working as an Administrative Assistant to the Secretary of State.

Family members include her sons Jerry (Tammi) Hoffman, Lincoln, NE, and Brad (Jana) Hoffman, Portland, OR; grandchildren Chloe, Eli and Ezra; 7 great-grandchildren; sister Vonnie Schmunk, Scottsbluff, NE. Preceded in death by her parents, sisters Jan Ehly and Mitch Robinson.

Public Graveside Service: 10:00 a.m. Saturday (6-19-21) Calvary Cemetery, 3880 L Street. Memorials to donor's charity of choice. No Visitation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com