Sharon K. Hoffman
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Sharon K. Hoffman

May 3, 1941 - June 15, 2021

Sharon K. Hoffman, 80, of Lincoln passed away June 15, 2021. Born May 3, 1941, in Bayard, NE to Henry and Lydia (Rein) Buchhammer. Sharon was retired from the State of Nebraska working as an Administrative Assistant to the Secretary of State.

Family members include her sons Jerry (Tammi) Hoffman, Lincoln, NE, and Brad (Jana) Hoffman, Portland, OR; grandchildren Chloe, Eli and Ezra; 7 great-grandchildren; sister Vonnie Schmunk, Scottsbluff, NE. Preceded in death by her parents, sisters Jan Ehly and Mitch Robinson.

Public Graveside Service: 10:00 a.m. Saturday (6-19-21) Calvary Cemetery, 3880 L Street. Memorials to donor's charity of choice. No Visitation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Calvary Cemetery
3880 L Street, NE
A beautiful soul that I shared meals with the past year. A great friend that insisted everyone come to her room to see the sunflower paintings I did for her. RIP my dear sweet friend. I miss you
Barbara Schultz
Friend
June 17, 2021
