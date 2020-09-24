Sharon L. Leffert September 20, 2020 Sharon L. Leffert age 80 passed away September 20, 2020 at Southlake Care Center Lincoln, NE. Sharon was an accomplished artist with two years of college at UNL as an art major. She started her own business of making and teaching the reproduction of antique dolls. In doll competitions she never brought home less than a blue ribbon. Before exploring her artistic abilities, she sold real estate for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband Lynn T. Leffert, son Michael L. Leffert, grandson Brandon Leffert (son of Michael), daughter-in-law Ramona Leffert, her sister Mary Ellen Morris, and her parents Harold and Bertha Boyer. Sharon is survived by her children Anthony Leffert, Kathy Dennis, and Steven Leffert; her sister Wanda McNeal; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Viewing from 6pm -8pm Thursday September 24, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St. Lincoln, NE. Rosary at 10am, Mass of Christian burial at 10:30am on Friday at St. Peter's Catholic Church 4500 Duxhall Dr. Lincoln. Interment is for family only. Donations will be sent to Catholic Social Services. Live streaming will be available at https://www.facebook.com/Butherus-Maser-Love-LiveStream-105603761223856 . Condolences: www.bmlfh.com .