Sharon "Cheri" Lorraine Bailey

December 1, 2020

Sharon "Cheri" Lorraine Bailey 55 of Lincoln, NE passed away December 1, 2020. Born in 1965 to James and Gladys Ryan in San Bernardino, CA. Cheri loved camping and fishing with her family, she was an avid Nebraska Husker and Chiefs Football fan, she was very proud of her plants and garden.

Survivors include Husband Scott Bailey of Lincoln, NE, sons Alexander (Bree) Ryan-Bailey of Salt Lake City, UT, Jesse Bailey of Lincoln, NE, brothers Ron (Cheryl) Ryan of Bennet, NE, Jeff (Sharon) Ryan of Louisville, NE, sister Sheila (Doug) Schwartz of Lincoln, NE, 2 nephews, sister-in-law Rhonda Yoakum. Preceded in death by parents James and Gladys Ryan, and Harold, and Carol Bailey.

Due to the Corona Virus there will be a public Celebration of Cheri's Life at a later time. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com