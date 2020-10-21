Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sharon M. Rippe

Sharon M. Rippe

October 17, 2020

Sharon M. Rippe, 71, Lincoln, passed away (10/17/20). A Celebration of Sharon's life will be held, 2:00 p.m. Friday (10/23/20) at Christ Lincoln Church, 4325 Sumner St., Lincoln (06). Graveside services to be held prior to her service, 10:00 a.m., Friday, (10/23/20) in Nebraska City, NE at Wyuka Cemetery. A limited visitation will be held on Thursday, (10/22/20) from 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Roper and Sons South Chapel Funeral Home, 3950 Hohensee Dr. (40th and Yankee Hill). Memorials may be given to the family. All events will adhere to the current Lancaster County Directed Health Measures and Guidelines. Wearing of masks will be required. Condolences online at roperandsons.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.