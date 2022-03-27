Sharon Laraine (Chatfield) Sawyers

June 23, 1938 - March 21, 2022

Sharon Laraine (Chatfield) Sawyers, 84, of Lincoln passed away on March 21, 2022 at The Waterford College View after an extended illness. She was born June 23, 1938 in Crowell, Texas to Charles Nicholas and Betty Oletta (Elliston) Chatfield. Sharon attended Union College in Lincoln graduating in 1960 with a BA degree in Social Sciences and was honored with a listing in Who's Who in American Universities and Colleges. In 1988 she earned a Master of Community and Regional Planning from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and was inducted into the Tau Sigma Delta Honorary Society for Architecture and the Allied Arts.

Her work experiences included instructor positions at Union College and South East Community College in Lincoln, serving as Executive Secretary of the Union College Alumni Association, Research Assistant in the Department of Community and Regional Planning at UN-L and Preservation Planning Associate at the Nebraska State Historical Society in Lincoln.

Sharon was married in 1965 to Harold Keith Sawyers, a professor of architectural history in the Department of Architecture at UN-L. She grew to share her husband's passion for architecture and for many years provided assistance and leadership in numerous Nebraska projects focusing upon town histories, building research and development of several booklets. She and her husband loved to travel and together they explored a large swath of Nebraska and the United States. Their numerous overseas adventures took them to over 100 countries and all seven Continents. As a result of their many extended visits they came to regard London as a second home.

Sharon also developed an interest in genealogy resulting in uncovering several Sawyers and Chatfield family connections overseas. One enjoyable outcome of her work resulted in locating a family of Sawyers relatives living in Northern Ireland. In the years that followed Sharon and Keith visited them several times during their many visits to the United Kingdom.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 56 years, nephew Charles Edmond Chatfield of Crowell, Texas and niece Dena Kay (Chatfield) Vineyard of Altus, Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Betty Chatfield and brother Wayne Nicholas Chatfield of Crowell, Texas.

Private family burial will be at Wyuka Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at Wyuka.com