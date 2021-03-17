Sharon Kay Schuldt

June 4, 1940 - March 15, 2021

Sharon Kay Schuldt of Lincoln passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at the age of 80. Sharon was born on the family farm outside of Wausa, Nebraska on June 4, 1940 to Ival and Clara (Rathjen) Lindquist. She was confirmed at the Mission Covenant Church in Wausa and graduated from Wausa High School. Sharon attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she graduated with her teaching degree. While attending UNL, she met her husband Jim. They married on July 27, 1963. Sharon taught elementary school for 10 years until their daughter, Megan was born. Sharon was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She also served as a church organist for several churches throughout her life.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 57 years, James, their daughter Megan (Lynn) Wickless-Mulder, grandchildren Connor Wickless, Nora Wickless, Madeline Mulder and Lindsey Mulder, brother Douglas (Virginia) Lindquist, nieces, nephews and cousins. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents Ival and Clara Lindquist.

Visitation will be 9 am to 8 pm, the family will be present from 6-8 pm Sunday, March 21, at the funeral home. Celebration of Sharon's Life will be Monday, March 22, 2021 at 1 pm at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home with a burial to follow at Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials to Grace Lutheran Church, Walton, NE.

As a courtesy to the family we will be attempting to live stream the services at https://www.facebook.com/Butherus-Maser-Love-LiveStream-105603761223856. It is not necessary to have a Facebook account to view the stream. With technology being unpredictable, we cannot guarantee the quality of the streaming. If there are any technical issues, we are usually able to repost a higher quality recording several hours after the service. Also, if there is recorded music during the service, Facebook may mute the audio during those times. Thank you for your patience in advance, Butherus, Maser & Love.