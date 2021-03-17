Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sharon Kay Schuldt
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Sharon Kay Schuldt

June 4, 1940 - March 15, 2021

Sharon Kay Schuldt of Lincoln passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at the age of 80. Sharon was born on the family farm outside of Wausa, Nebraska on June 4, 1940 to Ival and Clara (Rathjen) Lindquist. She was confirmed at the Mission Covenant Church in Wausa and graduated from Wausa High School. Sharon attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she graduated with her teaching degree. While attending UNL, she met her husband Jim. They married on July 27, 1963. Sharon taught elementary school for 10 years until their daughter, Megan was born. Sharon was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She also served as a church organist for several churches throughout her life.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 57 years, James, their daughter Megan (Lynn) Wickless-Mulder, grandchildren Connor Wickless, Nora Wickless, Madeline Mulder and Lindsey Mulder, brother Douglas (Virginia) Lindquist, nieces, nephews and cousins. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents Ival and Clara Lindquist.

Visitation will be 9 am to 8 pm, the family will be present from 6-8 pm Sunday, March 21, at the funeral home. Celebration of Sharon's Life will be Monday, March 22, 2021 at 1 pm at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home with a burial to follow at Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials to Grace Lutheran Church, Walton, NE.

As a courtesy to the family we will be attempting to live stream the services at https://www.facebook.com/Butherus-Maser-Love-LiveStream-105603761223856. It is not necessary to have a Facebook account to view the stream. With technology being unpredictable, we cannot guarantee the quality of the streaming. If there are any technical issues, we are usually able to repost a higher quality recording several hours after the service. Also, if there is recorded music during the service, Facebook may mute the audio during those times. Thank you for your patience in advance, Butherus, Maser & Love.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Mar
22
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
My sincere condolences to the family of Mrs. Schuldt. She was my third grade teacher at Bethany Elementary School during the 1963-1964 school year. I remember vividly the day President Kennedy was killed. She started to cry when announcing he had died but hid it very well. She was not very tall but she was firm. I do remember going to the blackboard and doing math problems. I was one of the taller boys in the class so sat in the back of a row by the windows and she was helping me at my desk when another student walked up behind us and wanting to ask her approval to go to the bathroom he threw up where he stood. She immediately helped him to the nurse. I was stuck at my desk until the janitor came in to clean up the mess. I know it was almost 60 years ago but she left impressions on her students. She wasn´t very tall and was attractive but she controlled her class room and kept her third graders in line and was a great teacher. I have wondered what has happened to the many teachers I had in my years at Bethany. May God keep her family in His care and may they remember Mrs Schuldt as she is with Christ for eternity.
Arlen Albert
March 23, 2021
Please accept my sincere sympathy for you Jim and Megan, Conner and Nora. I was glad to call Sharon both cousin and friend
Donna Sanne
March 22, 2021
Sharon and Jim almost single-handedly kept Grace Lutheran Church, Walton running for at least a decade. I moved here in 2006 and at least from then until a year or so ago. Sharon played the piano and organ and kept music alive in this wonderful church. I feel so badly for Jim, because the two of them obviously had a combined life together and were superb married role models. We can only honor Sharon for all she gave to the church and, I am certain, to many individuals. She lived a life of love and honor.
Kurt Geisinger
March 20, 2021
Sharon was a dear friend to our family, and we will miss her so much. We pray the Lord will be near her family at this difficult time.
Alfred & Carolyn Hanson
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results