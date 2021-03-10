To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Sending Peace and Healing to Sheila's family. She was such a light to many, many people. She is going to be sorely missed.
Caety T
March 20, 2021
Your pain is finally gone, sis. You rest peacefully now. I will do as I promised and get through this, but I told you it would take me some time. I will love you and miss you forever, my chosen sister. To her family: I am so sorry for your loss.
Hidee Lynch
March 10, 2021
May you rest in the arm s of Jesus our Lord and Savior. Peace be with you and your family .