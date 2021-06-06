Menu
Shelley Gray
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021

Shelley Gray

October 31, 1959 - June 1, 2021

Shelley Gray, 61, born October 31st, 1959 in Fairbury, NE, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on June 1st, 2021.

She leaves behind her two sons; Travis Christman (Dray) and Anthony Gray (Myshell); Siblings, Lori Wyatt (Dan) and Mark Gray. Preceded in death by her mom, Gwendolyn Gray and brother, Jeffery Gray.

A graveside service will be held at Parkview Cemetery (84th & Adams) on June 12th, 2021 at 10 am in Lincoln, NE. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Parkview Cemetery
84th & Adams, Lincoln, NE
