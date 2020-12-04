Shelley Louise Eitel

November 25, 1962 - November 30, 2020

Shelley Louise Eitel, age 58, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Hillcrest Firethorn, her home for the past 7 months. Born November 25, 1962 the daughter of Jerald and Alma (Roth) Eitel. Shelley lived in Lincoln throughout her life. Shelley was proud of her surroundings, family, and schools including Hawthorne, and Lincoln High. She loved Nebraska football and all activities that invited singing, cheering, dancing, laughing, and looked forward to spending time with family, community support programs and staff. Shelley lived independently which allowed her to have an active life as a volunteer at Tabitha as well as Lincoln business inclusion programs, receiving recognition for her work as a volunteer. Shelley was active in Special Olympics. She was a gift to everyone she met, especially enjoying her friends, family, and special events such as birthdays. Her giggles, dancing, singing, and laughing encouraged all to see the joy of the moment. Shelley is preceded in death by her parents, and survived by her cousins, Donald P. Roth, Julie Wilcox, Allan Roth, David Roth, Cherryl Berry and Karen Christensen and their spouses and families. There will not be a funeral service at this time. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.lincolnfh.com. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.