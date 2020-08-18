Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sherrall J. Phillips

Sherrall J. Phillips

August 16, 2020

Sherrall J. Phillips, 71 of Elmwood, passed away on August 16, 2020. Survived by Husband James of Elmwood; Daughters Teresa (Ronnie) Fox of Lincoln, Angie Rieckman of Lincoln, Christina (Donald) Dissmeyer of Lincoln; 8 Grandchildren; Sister Bendena Snyder. Preceded by Parents John & Mabel Kirchhoff, Sister Marge Bauers. Public Funeral Service Thursday, Aug. 20 at 1 P.M. at Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Chapel 113 W 'D' St. Elmwood. Visitation Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 1-9 P.M. at the funeral home with family greeting friends from 6-8 P.M. Masks & Social Distancing requested. Memorials to Elmwood Rescue Squad or First Lutheran Church (North Branch). Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Elmwood
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.