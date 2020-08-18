Sherrall J. Phillips

August 16, 2020

Sherrall J. Phillips, 71 of Elmwood, passed away on August 16, 2020. Survived by Husband James of Elmwood; Daughters Teresa (Ronnie) Fox of Lincoln, Angie Rieckman of Lincoln, Christina (Donald) Dissmeyer of Lincoln; 8 Grandchildren; Sister Bendena Snyder. Preceded by Parents John & Mabel Kirchhoff, Sister Marge Bauers. Public Funeral Service Thursday, Aug. 20 at 1 P.M. at Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Chapel 113 W 'D' St. Elmwood. Visitation Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 1-9 P.M. at the funeral home with family greeting friends from 6-8 P.M. Masks & Social Distancing requested. Memorials to Elmwood Rescue Squad or First Lutheran Church (North Branch). Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com