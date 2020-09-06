Menu
Shirley Ann Honvlez

March 18, 1931 - August 28,2020

Shirley Ann Honvlez of Denton, NE, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28,2020. She was the wife of a hardworking farmer, Clarence Honvlez. Shirley was the loving mother of three children, Craig, John and Rhonda. She was blessed with a wonderful granddaughter, Shannon, who she cherished. Shirley was a hard worker, not only as a farm wife, which is difficult within itself, but she also provided for the family financially through her job at the University of Nebraska. She was so very proud of obtaining a degree in accounting while still fulfilling her duties as a wife, mother and grandmother.

Shirley was born on March 18, 1931 on a farm near Roca, NE to Russell and Mattie Perkins, along with her identical twin sister, Betty. Shirley and Betty participated in many high school sporting events. In their early years they tap danced at the Turnpike Ballroom. Shirley was a lifetime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Denton, NE where she loved singing in the choir.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence, sons, Craig and John, parents and sister. She is survived by daughter, Rhonda Honvlez and her loving granddaughter, Shannon Roberts, both of Denton. "Live every day like it is your last, because one day it will be."

Private Services; Interment at Sunnyside Cemetery, Denton. Memorials in care of the family. Kuncl Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
