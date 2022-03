Shirley Elaine Going

December 11, 2021

Shirley Elaine Going, age 91 passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband and 3 daughters on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Visitation Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Funeral Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM, 7800 Holdrege Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68505. An interment, Monday, December 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Lincoln Memorial Park and Cemetery, 6700 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. lincolnfh.com