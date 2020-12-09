Shirley Ann Henderson

March 23, 1935 - December 7, 2020

Shirley Ann Henderson, 85, of Lincoln passed away on December 7, 2020. Born March 23, 1935, in Hope, Arkansas, to Lester and Vera (Barton) Carter. She attended Ouachita Baptist University and majored in Home Economics. It was there where she met Bud, the love of her life.

Shirley is survived by her husband, of 64 years, Francis "Bud" Henderson; daughter Suzanne (Mark) Geist; sons Clyde Scott (Paula) Henderson and Stephen (Rebecca) Henderson; son-in-law Stephen Sample; grandchildren, Carter Sample, Sydney Sample, Emily Sample, Alexis Geist Plouzek, John Mark Geist (Brittany), Derek Geist (Rebecca), Tiffany (Jason) Smith, Ariel (Caleb) Rohde, Jonathan Henderson, Ashley Henderson; great grandchildren, Elsa, Rosie, Gracie, Benson, Rowan, Brix, Carter, Xander, Abby, Saoirse; sister Mary (Dale) Keeton; sister-in-law Aloah Jean (BJ) Page. Preceded in death by her daughter Mary (Henderson) Sample and her sister, Jerry Pope.

Limited visitation Thursday, December 10, 4:00 pm, at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel Funeral Service for the family only 10:00 am Friday (12-11-2020) at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. The family invites you to join them with livestreaming, condolences and 'Hugs from Home' available at roperandsons.com Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited gathering sizes for all visitations and services. Masks are required and we respectfully ask for your understanding and adherence to these guidelines.