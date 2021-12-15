Shirley J. Kulawik

August 16, 1929 - December 8, 2021

Shirley J. Kulawik, age 92, of Lincoln, passed away December 8, 2021. She was born August 16, 1929, in Lincoln to Gus and Dorothy Koenig. Survivors include sons Tom and James (Teresa) Kulawik; daughter Kathy (David) Thibault; nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

Visitation will be from 11-1 on Friday, December 17, at Wyuka Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Tom Rempel officiating. Entombment will take place at Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of the family for a further designation.