Shirley J. Kulawik
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St
Lincoln, NE

Shirley J. Kulawik

August 16, 1929 - December 8, 2021

Shirley J. Kulawik, age 92, of Lincoln, passed away December 8, 2021. She was born August 16, 1929, in Lincoln to Gus and Dorothy Koenig. Survivors include sons Tom and James (Teresa) Kulawik; daughter Kathy (David) Thibault; nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

Visitation will be from 11-1 on Friday, December 17, at Wyuka Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Tom Rempel officiating. Entombment will take place at Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of the family for a further designation.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St, Lincoln, NE
Dec
17
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Thinking of you all Tom.
Kim Milliken
Family
December 17, 2021
My Aunt Shirley was a fun, loving kooky aunt. She will be missed immensely.
Sandy Oblonsky
Family
December 16, 2021
