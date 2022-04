Shirley Jean Miller

December 7, 1928 - September 18, 2021

Shirley Jean Miller, 92, of Panama, died on September 18, 2021. Mrs. Miller was born December 7, 1928 to Robert & Mae Aileen (Carlton) Harrop in Lincoln, NE. Shirley was a homemaker.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane; brother, Thomas (Eleanor) Harrop. Survived by her children, Dennis (Connie) Miller, Donald (Merrilee) Miller; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Roca Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510.