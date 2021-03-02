Shirley Mae (Turner) Reeves

September 25, 1934 - February 26, 2021

Shirley M. Reeves, of Auburn, NE, passed away peacefully February 26, 2021 at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, NE after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Shirley was born on September 25, 1934, in Nehawka, NE to Harold and Blondena (Bobbett) Philpot. Shirley was the oldest of seven children. Four children were born to Blondena and Harold. After her father's death, her mother remarried Victor Turner and 3 more children were born. Shirley and her 3 siblings were adopted when she was 5 years old by her stepfather.

Shirley was joined in marriage to Floyd Reeves, on November 22, 1957. To this union three children were born: Kathleen, Kristen and Kurt (born at rest). Shirley was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and granny. Shirley was a member of the Auburn Christian Church and loved God, church and bible studies with all of her dear friends. Shirley's hobbies included home decorating, hosting, going to auctions, playing cards, gardening..

Shirley was a teacher in earlier years and later worked as an X-Ray Technician at Nemaha County Hospital. Her sweet spirit and kindness to others will be greatly missed.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 63 years, Floyd, daughter and son-in-law Kathleen (Jeff) Jones, of Auburn, daughter and son-in-law Kristen (Patrick) Allison of Elkhorn, NE and her beloved grandchildren Jacelyn and Kacynn Jones and Bryce and Brooklyn Allison. Shirley was preceded in death by her infant son, Kurt, siblings: Alvin Turner, James Turner, Lester Turner, Sandra Turner and Wendell Turner.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Auburn Christian Church in care of the Women's Bible Study Group, 1100 15th St, Auburn, NE 68305. Please visit www.hemmingsenfuneralhome.com.