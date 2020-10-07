Shirley Scheer

July 12, 1929 - September 29, 2020

Shirley Scheer, 91, of Lincoln, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She was born on July 12, 1929 in Ord, Nebraska to Clarence and Flora (Leggett) Anderson. Shirley taught French at Lincoln High for many years. She was a gifted teacher and was devoted to her students. Many remained in touch for years.Shirley spent every summer of her life at a lake cabin in Minnesota that her grandfather built almost 100 years ago. It was her second home and she enjoyed it immensely. Her family would often visit. She had three sons and a daughter, all of whom spent time at the lake.

She was an excellent cook, a good swimmer and dancer. She loved to read and even in the nursing home she had a pile of books stacked by her chair. She loved animals, and when her health permitted, rode her horse as long as she could. When her husband retired they traveled extensively, much of the time in France and England and in the major cities of the US. She was a wonderful travel companion.

