Shirley J. Schoen

March 6, 1932 - June 11, 2021

Shirley J. Schoen, 89, of Fairbury, passed away June 11, 2021 at Cedarwood Assisted Living in Fairbury. She was born March 6, 1932 to Henry & Sena (Conradi) Schoenrock in Fairbury.

Services will be Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 11 at Grace Lutheran Church in Fairbury. The Family will greet friends Monday from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Memorials will go to the Family's Choice. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.