I was saddened to hear of the passing of Shirley Wenzel this week. I moved to Elmwood in 1952 and she remained a friend over the many years. She was a unique and special lady--intelligent, thoughtful and caring. Our children were near the same ages and we shared many times together from boating on one of the small lakes in Nebraska, to playing pinochle, belonging to Modern Mothers' Club and spending New Years Eve together. Shirley was excellent at everything she did whether it was as a wife, mother, teacher or as an active member of any organization to which she belonged. She will be missed.

Elaine December 22, 2021