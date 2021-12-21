Shirley M Wenzel
March 13, 1928 - December 19, 2021
Shirley M Wenzel , 93 of Elmwood, died Sunday, December 19, 2021 in Syracuse NE. Born March 13, 1928 in Elmwood NE, the daughter of William and Mabel Schlanker. Shirley is survived by husband Marion, daughter Mary (Richard) Snyder sons John and Mike Wenzel two grandsons, Nieces, nephews and many friends, She was preceded in death by her parents Sisters Norma Hall, Eleanor Stratton, Maxine Buell and Doris Schmidt. Graveside Service 2:00 pm Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Elmwood Cemetery Visitation: two hours before at St Paul United Methodist Church Elmwood and Wednesday 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Hammons Family Funeral Chapel Weeping Water. Memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences or tributes www.hammonsfs.com