Shirley M. Wenzel
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hammons Family Funeral Services
207 W H St
Weeping Water, NE

Shirley M Wenzel

March 13, 1928 - December 19, 2021

Shirley M Wenzel , 93 of Elmwood, died Sunday, December 19, 2021 in Syracuse NE. Born March 13, 1928 in Elmwood NE, the daughter of William and Mabel Schlanker. Shirley is survived by husband Marion, daughter Mary (Richard) Snyder sons John and Mike Wenzel two grandsons, Nieces, nephews and many friends, She was preceded in death by her parents Sisters Norma Hall, Eleanor Stratton, Maxine Buell and Doris Schmidt. Graveside Service 2:00 pm Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Elmwood Cemetery Visitation: two hours before at St Paul United Methodist Church Elmwood and Wednesday 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Hammons Family Funeral Chapel Weeping Water. Memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences or tributes www.hammonsfs.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hammons Family Funeral Services
207 W H St, Weeping Water, NE
Dec
23
Visitation
12:00p.m.
St Paul United Methodist Church
Elmwood , NE
Dec
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Elmwood Cemetery
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heartfelt sympathy in the passing of Shirley. She was a great lady and loved the history of Gene's paintings. I loved visiting with her when she stopped at the gallery. Blessings to the family. Mary Roncka
Mary Roncka
December 23, 2021
I was saddened to hear of the passing of Shirley Wenzel this week. I moved to Elmwood in 1952 and she remained a friend over the many years. She was a unique and special lady--intelligent, thoughtful and caring. Our children were near the same ages and we shared many times together from boating on one of the small lakes in Nebraska, to playing pinochle, belonging to Modern Mothers' Club and spending New Years Eve together. Shirley was excellent at everything she did whether it was as a wife, mother, teacher or as an active member of any organization to which she belonged. She will be missed.
Elaine
December 22, 2021
Oh my heart! In Heaven there is one more angel! Shirley will absolutely love spending Christmas in Heaven! I loved her so much! Rest in peace, Mrs. Wenzel!!
Betty Wade Hanes
Friend
December 21, 2021
So sorry to hear about Mrs. Wenzel. She would always drive by my house really slow and look at all of my flowers sometimes she would just sit and enjoy them and tell me how beautiful they were and how she loved everyone of them . She always had some memory to share . What a lady she was.
Kendra Wolph
Friend
December 21, 2021
Shirley was a gem. She gave unconditional love to everyone, she was a ray of sunshine in any room she entered. She will be deeply missed but I know her sisters are welcoming her with open arms. RIP Shirley.
Julie Buell
Family
December 21, 2021
